Weather Blog: Keep The Umbrella Around

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large swath of precipitation is presently overspreading the area. Expect steady rainfall for much of the overnight with times of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms.

Some recent model runs are projecting a localized line of stronger storms that will impact the Jersey Shore early Tuesday morning between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The rain/storm threat continues Tuesday though activity will be more scattered in coverage than widespread or steady. Expect lingering showers especially north of the city Tuesday morning.

Periods of sunshine are likely for Tuesday afternoon but keep an eye to the sky, as hit or miss t-storms are likely to re-develop during this time frame. Storm activity will diminish after sunset.

Wednesday to feature pleasant conditions with sunshine and highs in the upper 60’s, yet another potent storm system arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday yielding yet another round of widespread rain and storms.

A few storms could be strong to severe. Stay tuned to the evolving forecast and any risk areas issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday.