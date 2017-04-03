The Dom Giordano Show: John Baer, Senator Rick Santorum, Brian Hickey | April 3

April 3, 2017 11:51 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Phoenixville residents holding a rally in support of undocumented immigrants.

9:05-Health care and the Trump voter.

9:25-DNC Chairman, Tom Perez, ranting about the GOP and President Trump not actually winning the election.

9:35-John Baer of philly.com joined discussing the Pennsylvania gas tax funding the police.

10:00-How worried should we be about robots?

10:20-Baseball’s opening day.

10:35-Senator Rick Santorum joined discussing the failed health care plan from Speaker Ryan and the next steps to repeal Obamacare.

11:00- Brian Hickey of Philly Voice joined discussing his piece on Haddon Heights’ ordinance on lawn signs.

11:20-Working down the shore this summer.

11:40-Nazi reenactors at Fort Mifflin.

