The Dom Giordano Show: John Baer, Senator Rick Santorum, Brian Hickey | April 3

9:00-Phoenixville residents holding a rally in support of undocumented immigrants.
9:05-Health care and the Trump voter.
9:25-DNC Chairman, Tom Perez, ranting about the GOP and President Trump not actually winning the election.
9:35-John Baer of philly.com joined discussing the Pennsylvania gas tax funding the police.
10:00-How worried should we be about robots?
10:20-Baseball’s opening day.
10:35-Senator Rick Santorum joined discussing the failed health care plan from Speaker Ryan and the next steps to repeal Obamacare.
11:00- Brian Hickey of Philly Voice joined discussing his piece on Haddon Heights’ ordinance on lawn signs.
11:20-Working down the shore this summer.