DEVELOPING: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

Pennsylvania House GOP Advances Its Budget Proposal

April 3, 2017 9:26 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Pennsylvania Budget, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Without any Democratic votes, a state House committee has advanced a Republican budget plan, one that spends less than the budget offered by Governor Wolf, and does not call for tax increases.

Facing a multi-billion dollar deficit, the budget approved along party lines by the House Appropriations Committee spends $800 million dollars less than what Governor Tom Wolf wants.

“A budget that doesn’t raise taxes, and makes key investments in education, is something that people throughout Pennsylvania support,” said Republican Stan Saylor, the House Appropriations chairman.

Even though the budget maintains the increases the governor sought for basic education, it cuts the increase sought for early childhood education — and Joe Markosek of Allegheny County, the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, panned the GOP spending plan.

“It cuts into the bone that many of us agreed was already bare,” Markosek said. “It goes too much – in my opinion, in our opinion – in the wrong direction.”

House Majority Leader Dave Reed, meanwhile, says he understands that the budget plan now ready for a full House vote is the beginning of a negotiation, not an end. He says new revenues to balance the budget could come from an expansion of gaming and more privatization of liquor sales.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia