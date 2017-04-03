Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Project Begins At Dobbins High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of Philadelphia’s historic school buildings is getting a multi-million dollar facelift.
“We begin our extreme school makeover of Dobbins High School.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite says that extreme school makeover consists of $39-million in makeovers.
“We’re going to renovate all of the classrooms that serve the career and technical education programs here at the school, as well as the systems that support the school,” Hite said. “New plumbing, new electrical, new lights, new windows.”
Dr. Hite says when they are finished making upgrades, the school will be able to expand from 600 students to 1,200.
“We want more children to have exposure to this type of opportunity,” he said. “The renovation allows us to be able to do that.”
Dr. Hite says this project is 13 years in the making.
“The fact that this is all coming to fruition is really important,” he said. “It’s a mark on the path to making investments in schools.”
The construction project is scheduled to take two years.