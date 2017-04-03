Russia: 10 Dead In St Petersburg Metro Explosion

By Angela Dewan

RUSSIA (CNN) —Ten people have been killed in an explosion on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run TASS reported.

The explosion took place on a subway car at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.

“According to the very first preliminary information, about 10 people were killed in the explosion,” a source told TASS, noting the exact number of victims was still being established.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the victims and is talking to the FSB security services about the investigation, according to state media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was in St. Petersburg speaking at an event earlier Monday but that he was now in the nearby city of Strelna.

Seven of St. Petersburg’s metro stations have been closed. Victory Park, Electrosila, Moscow Gate, Frunzenskaya, Technological Institute, Sennaya Ploshchad, Gostiny Dvor have been shut at the entrance and exit points.

St. Petersburg is Russia’s second city.

