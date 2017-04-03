Alice In Wonderland Mad Hatter Tea Party Coming To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to fall down the rabbit hole — there’s a party coming to town and it’s inspired by Alice in Wonderland.
Drink Philly is hosting the Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party on April 21, from 7:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The 21 plus event will be held at the historic Stotesbury Mansion in Rittenhouse. Attendees will be able to try one-of-a-kind cocktails and participate in an Alice in Wonderland-inspired costume contest.
Throughout the night, guests will also be able to explore a part of Philadelphia’s history by wandering through Stotesbury Mansion, which is outfitted with amazing details like a vintage elevator and a billiard’s room.
Tickets to the event are $50 per person and include all drinks.
You can buy tickets to the event, here.