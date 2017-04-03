Alice In Wonderland Mad Hatter Tea Party Coming To Philly

BREAKING: Barn Goes Up In Flames In Bucks County

April 3, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Alice in Wonderland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to fall down the rabbit hole — there’s a party coming to town and it’s inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Drink Philly is hosting the Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party on April 21, from 7:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The 21 plus event will be held at the historic Stotesbury Mansion in Rittenhouse. Attendees will be able to try one-of-a-kind cocktails and participate in an Alice in Wonderland-inspired costume contest.

Throughout the night, guests will also be able to explore a part of Philadelphia’s history by wandering through Stotesbury Mansion, which is outfitted with amazing details like a vintage elevator and a billiard’s room.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person and include all drinks.

You can buy tickets to the event, here.

