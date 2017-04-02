Philadelphians Help Feed Neighbors In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the last 17 years, volunteers with the Jewish Relief Agency have spent one Sunday a month preparing boxes of food, and delivering them to the less fortunate.

Now, those efforts are being ramped up for a major Jewish holiday.

“This month imparticular it’s important, because we have our passover distribution; special foods for passover for folks who might not otherwise have them,” explained Peter Rabinowitz, Executive Director of the Jewish Relief Agency.

Hundreds of Philadelphians unite, to help feed their neighbors in need @Jewish_Relief @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/h0Ire7u9Eg — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) April 2, 2017

He says they get about 1200 volunteers a month, but there is an influx during the holidays.

“People of all backrounds, faiths, and diverse groups come together and work side by side for a common purpose of helping and caring,” said Rabinowitz.

He says the food they deliver feeds the body, but their interactions with people, many of whom do not get many visitors, feeds something else.

“There is nothing better to nourish the soul than a smile and a warm hello,” Rabinowitz said.