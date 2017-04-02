Parkway Museums Brace For Impact Of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For museums along the Ben Franklin Parkway, the NFL Draft later this month is a blessing…and a curse.
After word that the NFL Draft was coming to Philadelphia, Parkway Council Executive Director Judi Rogers simultaneously rejoiced and cringed.
“Honestly, there have been so many large events in the past couple of years that have shut down the Parkway. And it certainly does tend to diminish attendance at the Parkway institutions,” said Rogers.
200,000 football fans are expected during the three-day outdoor Draft party April 27-29, but Rogers says museums like the Franklin Institute and the Academy of Natural Sciences are reaching out to a crossover audience by offering discounts to fans in NFL gear.
And they’re hoping the national attention will lure fans back to Parkway at a more peaceful time during its centennial year.
Still, Philadelphia Museum of Art President Gail Harrity welcomes the Draft stage on its famed steps.
“The museum is often the host, or the backdrop for major citywide and internationally visible events on the Parkway,” she said.
But, Rogers says, the Council is working with the city to study whether other venues are suitable for large events.