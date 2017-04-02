Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down Stretch Of Eastbound AC Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident involving an overturned tanker truck has shut down a portion of Atlantic City Expressway.
It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes just past the Farley Service Station in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.
It’s not immediately clear what the tanker truck was carrying, but there appears to something leaking from it.
The accident has forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near mile marker 20.9.
Police say it’s unclear if the driver was injured.
Drivers are being urged to use the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) or the White Horse Pike (Route 30) as alternates.
Stay with CBS Philly for updates.
One Comment