TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down Portion Of AC Expressway

Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down Stretch Of Eastbound AC Expressway

April 2, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City Expressway, New Jersey State Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident involving an overturned tanker truck has shut down a portion of Atlantic City Expressway.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes just past the Farley Service Station in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.

It’s not immediately clear what the tanker truck was carrying, but there appears to something leaking from it.

The accident has forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near mile marker 20.9.

Police say it’s unclear if the driver was injured.

Drivers are being urged to use the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) or the White Horse Pike (Route 30) as alternates.

Stay with CBS Philly for updates.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War
Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia