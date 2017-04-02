Expectations Low, Excitement (Somewhat) High For 2017 Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies open their season Monday afternoon in Cincinnati.

Most fans aren’t expecting a World Series title this year, but are they at least pumped that baseball is back?

READ: Phillies Look To Elevate Offensive Game In 2017 Season

Jonathan White is more than ready for the bats to start swinging again:

“Hey the first day of the baseball season, we’ll go back to ’93. Nobody expected that team to do anything so you never know.”

With that being said…

“If they win 75 games I’ll be happy,” admits White. “I wish they were a little better, but apparently 2020…that’s going to be the year, right? That’s what we’re being told.”

Lifelong Phillies fan Gloria Glasheen has a little extra incentive to look forward to this season.

“My son-in-law was in Vegas and he got me a ticket that the Phillies are going to win 100 games, so that’s where my expectation is,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

She admits 100 wins is very unlikely, but…

“”I want to see what’s going to happen now that all my oldies but goodies are gone…the 2008 team. So I’m very excited about the newbies on the team.”

Jordan Bruni isn’t as optimistic. He says his excitement level is a five out of ten:

“I’m still looking forward to the Eagles season unfortunately.”

But baseball season returning does mean something to him:

“Iv’e been miserable watching these other Philadelphia teams that have been upsetting me for the last two years, so it’s good to see another team try to come out and do something. I’m looking forward to that part.”

Nobody who spoke with KYW Newsradio predicts more than 75 wins for the 2017 Phillies.