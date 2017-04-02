Country Music Hall Of Fame In Nashville Turns 50
April 2, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has turned 50.

The museum celebrated the anniversary Saturday with $1.50 admission, the same price as the museum’s opening day in 1967.

Live music and cupcakes were served up in the museum’s conservatory. Museum CEO Kyle Young was presented with a commemorative plaque in the shape of a giant record album.

Young started as a ticket taker 41 years ago at the museum’s original location. He says “the main ingredient for our success is the very music we exist to uphold.”

