MontCo Community College To Offer On-Campus Housing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Montgomery County Community College has an agreement in place to offer students on-campus housing.

The housing isn’t on Montgomery County Community College’s main campus, but instead at nearby Gwynedd Mercy University.

“It’s very innovative and very exciting and we’re happy to have the opportunity for our students and for our families in the community,” said Philip Needles, Montgomery County Community College VP for Student Services.

He says the housing would primarily be for international students and also those in the culinary program.

“That program, because of its articulation agreements with Johnson and Wales and with Drexel and other programs, we receive inquiries from out of state and internationally as well,” Needles said.

The agreement is effective immediately, available for the fall.

Room and board costs would be the same as what Gwynedd Mercy students pay, but Needles say it would go through the Community College and there would be the option for financial aid.