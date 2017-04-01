MontCo Community College To Offer On-Campus Housing

April 1, 2017 10:51 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Montgomery County Community College has an agreement in place to offer students on-campus housing.

The housing isn’t on Montgomery County Community College’s main campus, but instead at nearby Gwynedd Mercy University.

“It’s very innovative and very exciting and we’re happy to have the opportunity for our students and for our families in the community,” said Philip Needles, Montgomery County Community College VP for Student Services.

He says the housing would primarily be for international students and also those in the culinary program.

“That program, because of its articulation agreements with Johnson and Wales and with Drexel and other programs, we receive inquiries from out of state and internationally as well,” Needles said.

The agreement is effective immediately, available for the fall.

Room and board costs would be the same as what Gwynedd Mercy students pay, but Needles say it would go through the Community College and there would be the option for financial aid.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War
Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia