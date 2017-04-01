Doggone Good Time At Philadelphia’s Morris Animal Refuge Fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The nation’s oldest animal shelter held their largest fundraiser of the year Saturday night at Philadelphia’s Independence Seaport Museum.

Several hundred people were there, and a few four-legged guests too.

One of the highlights of Morris Animal Refuge’s 20th annual Fur Ball was the “Puppy Cove” featuring six dogs currently up for adoption.

“People can come on in and hug and cuddle with some puppies,” explains the shelter’s Anna Rodriguez. “A $5 donation and they can sit down on the couch and relax.”

They weren’t the only dogs in-house. Jennifer Dorsey and her family brought their puppy, Baxter.

Jennifer’s son, Nathan, uses a wheelchair. Baxter also needs wheels to move around because he doesn’t have use of his hind legs.

“Nathan said this would be the best house for him because it is all accessible for Nathan, so it definitely would be accessible for Baxter,” says Jennifer.

The adorable Baxter came to the #PhillyFurBall all the way from Baltimore where he lives now. He was adopted at @MorrisAnimal @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/ZG9K35P6zg — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) April 2, 2017

The Dorsey’s live in Baltimore and came all the way to Morris Animal Refuge to adopt Baxter. They returned for the Fur ball to show everyone how well he is doing.

“Baxter may have different abilities than other dogs, however everybody wants a dog or cat that fits well in their family and Baxter does,” Jennifer says.

There was also dinner and dancing at this classy fundraiser, with two goals in mind, says the shelter’s CEO Lewis Checchia:

“One, raise awareness for animal welfare, and two, raise money for a much-needed renovation.”

He says they hope to add isolation rooms in the shelter, which he feels will save more animal’s lives.