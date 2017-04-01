Dilworth Park Fountains Turn On For Spring

April 1, 2017 7:40 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a change of scenery at City Hall; Saturday was the first day of the season that the Dilworth Park fountains were turned on.

The Dilworth Park dancing fountains here at City Hall are officially on for the season.

“No more ice rink, but you know, for old folks like me who can’t skate we can go ‘ooh, ahh.’ This, I can jump in and jump out and no broken bones!” said one visitor.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s like Spring is in full effect!” said another.

Michelle Shannon with the Center City District explains the fountains use recycled water.

“The rainwater is captured on site and it’s stored below in a cistern,” she said.

Shannon assures that the water is clean. It’s treated with chlorine, just like a swimming pool.

“Everything about Dilworth Park is safe, including the water!” She said.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To The Revolutionary War
Taste With Tori: Jay’s Steak & Hoagie Joint

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia