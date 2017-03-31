Villanova Hosts Memorial For Journalism Pioneer Claude Lewis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A memorial service was held Friday afternoon at Villanova University for pioneer of journalism Claude Lewis.
Claude Lewis made history as the first African American to write a regular column in a major Philadelphia Newspaper, but he was also known for giving many of his readers a glimpse of what life was like for black people in America by appealing to their emotions and making them think in ways they never had before.
Lewis also helped found the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists in 1973, and a few years later the National Association of Black Journalists.
NABJ President Sarah Glover says it’s now up to the members to help carry on his legacy.
“Claude, you’ve inspired us and you may now rest in peace,” said Glover. “You fought the good fight and motivated us to pick up the torch. For that we must now work harder and seek to shine your light even brighter.”
Influential Journalist And Co-Founder Of PABJ, Claude Lewis, Dies At 82
Claude Lewis passed away in mid-March in Cherry Hill of complications from diabetes. He was 82-years old.