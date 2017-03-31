1 Dead, 1 Injured In Point Breeze Double Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police are investigating a double stabbing that left one person dead on Friday afternoon in South Philadelphia.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sout 19th Street.
Police say a 63-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were found stabbed multiple times inside their home.
Both victims were found by their son.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The man was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
No suspect has been arrested at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPs.