Philadelphia Theater Company Gets New Artistic Director

March 31, 2017 9:00 PM By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Theater Company’s new artistic director starts her new post on Monday. She’ll take over from the veteran who managed the theater for more than three decades.

Paige Price- is the new artistic director for the Philadelphia Theater Company said, “I don’t think this is a climate that wants to reward being safe – I would like to be bold.”

She’ll take the helm from PTC Executive Producing Director Sara Garonzik — who ran the theater for 35 years.

Price brings 30-plus years of theater experience, most recently serving as Executive and Artistic Director at the nationally-renowned Theatre Aspen in Aspen, Colorado.

The New Jersey native says she’s excited to tap into the Philadelphia arts scene.

“There are just so many theaters that are doing so many different kinds of things so finding our place in that ecosystem is very exciting to me,” says Price.

Price will collaborate with Garonzik to complete this season. PTC’s newest production– Hand to God– opens thios weekend at the Suzanne Roberts Theater.

