Local Organization Helps Rebuild Low Income Homes In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixteen low income home owners in the Belmont neighborhood of Philadelphia are getting major repairs done for free over the next three days.

99-year-old Elsie Holley said, “I feel good.”

Holley is among home owners who are getting critical home repairs done by Rebuilding Together Philadelphia and hundreds of volunteers. Mrs Holley says it’s a blessing from God.

“I never felt like he forgot me I never forgot him so he didn’t forget me either,” she said.

Ernistine Brown got a new roof, flooring, and plumbing repaired.

“You know you have to look at the volunteers this is a rainy, wet, nasty day and the volunteers came out in full force strong,” said Brown. “They are all over the place with love and joy, and the beautiful things about it is they are from all sorts of ethnic backgrounds.”

Stefanie Seldin is the executive director of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia.

“Rebuilding Together Philadelphia revitalizes communities by transforming vulnerable owner occupied homes into safe, healthy and energy efficient homes,” said Seldin. “What we do is make sure that the homeowners can actually stay in their homes because their alternative is moving in with relatives or friends or even the city’s homeless shelter. That is not only tragic but it is really really costly.”

The work will continue through Sunday.