Animal Control Officers Bring Alligator Through Store To Get To Lake

March 31, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Alligator

HOLIDAY, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida business got quite a surprise when an alligator was pulled through the store by animal control officers.

The gator was spotted in a shopping center parking lot in Holiday, Florida, earlier this week.

Indiana Teen Claims He Doesn’t Remember Sexual Assaulting Girl Due To ‘Sexsomnia’

Animal control was called and officers lassoed the gator.

The officers decided to take him to a nearby lake, but the shortest route was right through a furniture store.

Animal handlers managed to get the gator through the store with a minimum of fanfare.

The gator is back in the lake now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon Raises $1.2 Million

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia