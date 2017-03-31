Animal Control Officers Bring Alligator Through Store To Get To Lake

HOLIDAY, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida business got quite a surprise when an alligator was pulled through the store by animal control officers.
The gator was spotted in a shopping center parking lot in Holiday, Florida, earlier this week.
Indiana Teen Claims He Doesn’t Remember Sexual Assaulting Girl Due To ‘Sexsomnia’
Animal control was called and officers lassoed the gator.
The officers decided to take him to a nearby lake, but the shortest route was right through a furniture store.
Animal handlers managed to get the gator through the store with a minimum of fanfare.
The gator is back in the lake now.