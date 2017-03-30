NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Upper Darby Police Offer Reward For Information To Help Solve Year Old Murder

March 30, 2017 4:25 PM By Mark Abrams
UPPER DARBY, PA (CBS) — Upper Darby Police are offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of shaking loose information that would help them solve a year-old homicide.

On the one year anniversary of the savage killing of Markia Benson, her sister, Monique, appeared at Upper Darby police headquarters on Thursday to appeal to the public for help in solving the crime.

She also urged Markia’s killer to surrender.

“So if there’s any compassion left, if there’s any soul left, do the right thing, do the right thing,” said Benson.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says Benson was found beaten and stabbed inside her Secane apartment on March 30, 2016.

He says there were no signs of forced entry and investigators believe she knew her killer.

“The young lady was 36 years of age. She was a successful woman in business. And had everything going for her life. And, her life was taken away from us,” said Chitwood.

