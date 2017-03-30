Spring Is Sprung, What That Could Mean For Your Relationship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many, Spring is a time for Spring cleaning, and that includes relationships.

Wanda Sevey, New Jersey Director of Council for Relationships says there tends to be an uptick in folks seeking relationship therapy this time of the year.

“The first part of January’s a busy season, and then early Spring is a busy season,” said Sevey.

That timeline is echoed by Philadelphia divorce attorney Jonathan Noble, who says there seems to be a cycle when it comes to when folks choose to end their relationships.

“Post-New Years we see a spike in divorce inquiries. Heading into Spring it’s still fairly steady,” said Noble. “It slows down a little bit over the summer, there are exceptions to that of course, and then the holidays it slows down a lot.”

In fact, Facebook data also shows an increase in users changing their relationship status to single in the Spring.

Sevey attributes this phenomenon to the renewed energy people get during the change into this season.

“It’s really tough to break up! So when you’re feeling more energetic and more hopeful about things, I just think that gives people the extra motivation or push they need to move forward,” Sevey said.