Poll: Media Trusted More Than President In News Coverage, But Not By Everyone

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (CBS) — A new national poll pits President Trump against the news media over the question of trust, and gives the edge to the media, for the most part.

The Monmouth University Poll selected three networks for scrutiny: ABC, Fox and MSNBC.

In each case, the President came down on the short end of the trust question. Specifically, ABC came in at 53-28, MSNBC 47-33 and Fox 37-17.

“There’s only one group that’s a little different than that, and that’s Republican voters,” pollster Patrick Murray told KYW Newsradio.

“Among Republican voters, they actually trust Donald Trump more.”

Although 44 percent of GOP supporters watching Fox actually give equal trust ratings to both the President and the network.

On the subject of “fake news,” the poll found 8 out of 10 people questioned feel every organization puts out some of it, based on their political slant.

CBS was not included in the survey.