Gloucester Co. Woman Snapping Photo of Deer Gets Lightning Surprise

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—A New Jersey woman got quite the surprise when she went to take a photo of seven deer in her backyard.
“I positioned myself in front of the window and clicked [my cell phone]. Simultaneously there was a huge bang,” said Jean Buss.
That bang was a lightning strike during a storm on Tuesday morning in Elk Township, New Jersey.
Buss tells CBS Philly she was trying to capture the seven deer so she could the share the photo with her grandson.
But Buss’ timing couldn’t have been more perfect, capturing a lucky shot of a lightning strike behind her home.
“I was amazed what I saw,” she said. “I was surprised my phone didn’t go flying. A Divine appointment for sure !”