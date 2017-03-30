2 Children Electrocuted By Power Lines Knocked Down During Storm

March 30, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Electrocution, Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBS) — A community in Texas is mourning the death of two children electrocuted by power lines that were knocked down during a storm in Fort Worth.

Fire crews found the 11- and 12-year-old boys in a wooded area inside of a park Wednesday night.

Their names and relationship have not been released.

Officials are now stressing the importance of using caution around downed power lines.

“We can’t talk about it enough the need for safety around downed power lines,” said Fort Worth Fire Lt. Kyle Faulkner. “We’re just starting the storm season and this is something we’ll continue to deal with.”

Officials say the power lines were still energized, causing the grass to catch fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon Raises $1.2 Million

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia