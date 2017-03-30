Search Underway For Long-Serving Federal Judge In PA

March 30, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Missing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– One of the longest serving federal judges in Pennsylvania is missing and an all-out search is now underway to find him.

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Edwin Kosik.

The 91-year-old recently stopped hearing cases because of health issues.

He was last seen yesterday morning at his home in Lackawanna County wearing a blue winter coat.

Kosik drives a gray 2015 Acura D-X with a Pennsylvania tag: JNC 1450.

The car has damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

