Search Underway For Long-Serving Federal Judge In PA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– One of the longest serving federal judges in Pennsylvania is missing and an all-out search is now underway to find him.
The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Edwin Kosik.
HAPPENING NOW – US Marshals searching for federal judge, Edwin Kosik, 91, of Scranton, who they say may be at risk for harm or injury pic.twitter.com/eW5HjEWs0g
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 30, 2017
The 91-year-old recently stopped hearing cases because of health issues.
He was last seen yesterday morning at his home in Lackawanna County wearing a blue winter coat.
Kosik drives a gray 2015 Acura D-X with a Pennsylvania tag: JNC 1450.
The car has damage on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.