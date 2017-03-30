Famous Stolen Rockwell Painting Located Thanks To Accidental Puncture

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A famous Norman Rockwell painting — with various titles such as the ‘Lazybones’ and ‘Boy Asleep with the Hoe’ — was stolen from a South Jersey home four decades ago, and has finally resurfaced.

While playing a game of pool at another house in 1976, Cherry Hill resident John Grant accidentally punctured a hole in the Rockwell painting.

“The guy said, ‘You broke it, you bought it.’ So he paid the guy less than a hundred dollars,” said Bazin.

Bob Bazin is a retired FBI agent, who has previously worked on stolen art cases. He says just a few months a Grant bought the painting

“The house was burglarized, and the painting, amongst other things was stolen,” said Bazin.

35 years later, Bazin was contacted by Grant’s family to help track down the painting.

He pushed the story out to the media, and just recently, the Rockwell was found

“Because the pool cube hole is still in the painting, where it was originally, 40 years ago,” said Bazin.

Authorities say the person who had the painting wishes to remain anonymous and was not involved with the 1976 theft.

No charges will be filed.