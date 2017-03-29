Zeoli Show Log 03.29.17

3pm- Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Mark Warner are leading a bipartisan investigation into Russian meddling of the 2016 election.
3:05pm- Former deputy assistant secretary of defense under the Obama Administration, Evelyn Farkas, may have admitted to having spied on the Trump campaign team while on an episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
3:50pm- A restaurant in North Carolina has decided to ban kids under 5 years old.
4:05pm- The two antiabortion activists who secretly recorded incriminating information about Planned Parenthood have both been charged with numerous felonies.
4:20pm- City Controller Alan Butkovitz joins the show to discuss his investigation into former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter’s nearly $220,000 in questionable credit card purchases.
4:25pm- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has taken heat over yesterday’s exchange with reporter April Ryan.
4:45pm- A recent Justice Department report suggests that since 2007 the DEA has seized more than $4 billion from citizens who were never convicted of any wrong doing.
5:05pm- In 2013, Sen. Chuck Schumer said he believed in up and down votes regardless of who is in power. It contradicts his current stance on the pending Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
5:10pm- A 5 year old girl was suspended from school for pretending that a stick was a gun.
5:15pm- Rep. Maxine Waters doesn’t think that Donald Trump deserves to be president of the United States.