2 Yale University Seniors Claim They Have Developed Hangover Cure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS) — Two Yale University students claim they have cured the hangover.
Seniors Margaret Morse and Liam McClintock came up with the concoction in their apartments.
The molecular-cellular and developmental biology majors focused on the root cause of the hangover.
Then they made the cure taste good.
“This is a powder that you take before you start drinking and it helps your liver deal with the stress you’re putting it under when you drink,” McClintock said.
Their remedy, called “SunUp,” is expected on store shelves next month.
It retails for about $5 a packet.