NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2 Yale University Seniors Claim They Have Developed Hangover Cure

March 29, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: hangover, SunUp, Yale University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS) — Two Yale University students claim they have cured the hangover.

Seniors Margaret Morse and Liam McClintock came up with the concoction in their apartments.

The molecular-cellular and developmental biology majors focused on the root cause of the hangover.

Restaurant Bans Children Under Age Of 5

Then they made the cure taste good.

“This is a powder that you take before you start drinking and it helps your liver deal with the stress you’re putting it under when you drink,” McClintock said.

Their remedy, called “SunUp,” is expected on store shelves next month.

It retails for about $5 a packet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon Raises $1.2 Million

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia