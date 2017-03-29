Workshops Aim To Teach Philly High School Students Financial Literacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia high school on Wednesday kicked off a series of workshops on financial literacy for seniors and their parents.
Paul Robeson High School on Ludlow Street was the site for the first in a citywide series of seminars called “Money Smart.”
Monica Burch, Citzens Bank community development market manager for eastern Pennsylvania, says the workshops are tied into a program promoted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
“When they come out of high schools, they get offered credit cards, they try to buy cars, they try to do a lot of different things,” Burch said. “So we’re really teaching them how to handle their money.”
Daniel Fitzpatrick is president of Citizens Bank, Pennsylvania.
“As bankers, we’re not educators but we are financial experts,” he said, “and so that’s why we have 100 volunteers at Citizens Bank who are financial experts go into the classroom to work with high school students as well as their parents.”
The workshops will be held at 10 high schools and learning centers throughout the month of April – Financial Literacy month.
