The Dom Giordano Show: Michael Harrison & Jeremy Robbins | March 29

9:00-Charles Murray invited to speak at Villanova University.
9:05-Opposers to Murray speaking at Villanova.
9:35-State Reps Martina White and Brian Sims debating on Sanctuary Cities.
10:00-Hatboro battling to prevent a new “super” Wawa from being built.
10:20-Independent grocery stores in Philadelphia getting crushed by the soda tax.
10:35-Michael Harrison of Talkers Magazine, joined discussing Ted Koppel telling Sean Hannity he’s bad for America.
11:00-A new trend for kids’ birthday parties.
11:35-Jeremy Robbins, Executive Director of New American Economy, joined discussing Immigrant Business Week and the economic impact of immigrants in Philadelphia.