NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Michael Harrison & Jeremy Robbins | March 29

March 29, 2017 11:55 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Charles Murray invited to speak at Villanova University.

9:05-Opposers to Murray speaking at Villanova.

9:35-State Reps Martina White and Brian Sims debating on Sanctuary Cities.

10:00-Hatboro battling to prevent a new “super” Wawa from being built.

10:20-Independent grocery stores in Philadelphia getting crushed by the soda tax. 

10:35-Michael Harrison of Talkers Magazine, joined discussing Ted Koppel telling Sean Hannity he’s bad for America.

11:00-A new trend for kids’ birthday parties.

11:35-Jeremy Robbins, Executive Director of New American Economy, joined discussing Immigrant Business Week and the economic impact of immigrants in Philadelphia.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia