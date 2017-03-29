Restaurant Bans Children Under Age Of 5

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (CBS) — A new policy at a North Carolina restaurant is generating a lot of reaction on social media.
The new rule at Caruso’s bans children under the age of 5 from dining at the restaurant in Mooresville.
The owners of the Italian eatery say they want to create a “fine dining” experience for their customers.
“Sometimes the children become rowdy and for the other guests, a lot of our guests make comments that it upsets them sometimes, because the parents sometimes don’t do the right thing and taking the child out,” said Michael Mills, the restaurant’s manager.
Some diners don’t agree with the policy, while others say they understand what the restaurant is trying to do.
One Comment
I can understand why’s the restaurant need to ban children under the age of 5. The reason is they carry on too much and cause a lot of distraction that disturb the peace. I’m all for it.