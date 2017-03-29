NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Restaurant Bans Children Under Age Of 5

March 29, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Caruso's, North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (CBS) — A new policy at a North Carolina restaurant is generating a lot of reaction on social media.

The new rule at Caruso’s bans children under the age of 5 from dining at the restaurant in Mooresville.

IHOP Server Receives Praise After Helping Disabled Woman Eat Her Meal

The owners of the Italian eatery say they want to create a “fine dining” experience for their customers.

“Sometimes the children become rowdy and for the other guests, a lot of our guests make comments that it upsets them sometimes, because the parents sometimes don’t do the right thing and taking the child out,” said Michael Mills, the restaurant’s manager.

Some diners don’t agree with the policy, while others say they understand what the restaurant is trying to do.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    March 29, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I can understand why’s the restaurant need to ban children under the age of 5. The reason is they carry on too much and cause a lot of distraction that disturb the peace. I’m all for it.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon Raises $1.2 Million

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia