Philly U’s Steven Wells A Force At The Plate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been quite the first month of the season for Division II Philadelphia University senior first baseman Steven Wells.

The native of Yardley is hitting .460 after the season’s first 17 games and he has maintained that high average while also driving the baseball. So far this year 15 of his 29 hits have gone for extra bases (eight home runs, 6 doubles and a triple). He has scored 20 runs and knocked in 18. Wells says he has felt good at the plate since day one.

“My body was in 100% form,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “Physically I felt great and the ball was just (jumping) off the bat actually. So I was ready to go for this year.”

Listen to the entire interview with Philadelphia University’s Steven Wells:

Wells is doing a lot of damage, but he is getting help from another big bat in junior utility player Brandon Quaranta. He is hitting .373 with nine home runs and 20 RBI. Wells is thankful for Quaranta’s presence in the line-up.

“It actually helps a lot because being a four hitter, there is a lot of pressure on you because you’re the clean-up guy,” he says. “So if the three men get on in front of you, it’s your job to drive them in. Having junior utility player Brandon Quaranta come in and hit home runs just like I am and kind of clear the path for me helps me out a lot. It’s actually funny, we actually have little bit of a challenge going on to see who finishes the year with the most home runs. He’s right now beating me (9-8), but it’s only by one so we’re going to keep it going. It’s a friendly little thing.”

Adding to this outstanding season is being able to do it so close to home.

“It’s awesome because I do have a lot of friends and family that come to the games,” Wells says. “It’s only about a 35-minute drive from my house and a lot of people do come out and support.

“Being able to have my parents close to me is important to me because I am a family person,” he adds. “I value my parents, I value my sister, who actually played softball for Pennsbury High School. She helps me out a lot with just kind of refocusing on hitting, refocusing on playing first base. Having that family aspect is important to me in my life.”

Wells and the rest of the Philadelphia University squad will host Goldey-Beacom on Wednesday in a doubleheader.