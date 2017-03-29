Officer Struck, Gun Fires Following Altercation In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a suspect who they say struck an officer with a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at 56th and Whitby Ave.

Police say officers responded to reports of a man with a gun.

Upon arrival to the scene police say they found a man and a woman arguing.

“The male was actually trying to drag the female out of a gray vehicle,” said Sekou Kinebrew Commanding Officer of Public Affairs with the Philadelphia Police Department.

By the time officers approached, the suspect–who was already inside the van–proceeded to reverse at a high-rate of speed, striking one of the officers.

Kinebrew says the the officer was dragged several feet.

“The officer was able to recover and attempted to intervene and engage the male and during that confrontation the officer did discharge his weapon one time,” Kinebrew said. “We are unsure at this time if the officer struck he subject.”

After the suspect fled police were able to track the vehicle near Island and Lindbergh Streets.

No suspect has been arrested.

The officer is recovering from his injuries.