Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Philadelphia Man Dead In Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. at Coachman’s Manor located in the 100 block of Carriage Way.
New Castle County Police say they responded for a welfare check and subsequently engaged in a struggle with a 28-year-old man from Philadelphia.
Police say an officer fired his weapon, striking the man.
The man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he later died.
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact detectives at (302) 573-2800.
Further details surrounding the incident are still being investigated.