Camden Mayor Dana Redd Moving On After Two Terms

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)–After 2 terms Camden Mayor Dana Redd says she’s ready to move on.

Wednesday afternoon she announced before a crowd of more than 100 people outside City Hall that she will not seek re-election.

“I truly hope I have not let any of you down in my efforts cause I gave my best and everything I had to give to stand Camden up,” said Redd.

Redd is widely viewed as the mayor who over saw the rebirth of Camden.

Thanks in large part to the 2013 New Jersey Economic Opportunity Act there have been 2 billion dollars worth of investment pledged to the city during Redd’s tenure.

Those include the new state-of-the-art 76ers’ practice facility; Subaru motors new headquarters; Holtec International’s 3,000-job manufacturing plant; and Liberty Property Trust breaking ground on a billion-dollar waterfront complex.

There has also been growth in the Meds and Eds sector – with Rutgers, Cooper and Rowan University all expanding their footprint over the last 7 years.

“It has gone from one of the poorest and most dangerous cities not only in New Jersey but in the country and now is on a tremendous economic upspring,” says Camden County Freeholder Jeff Nash.

Council president Frank Moran hopes to take the baton and has received Redd’s endorsement.

“If I am fortunate to serve as the Mayor of this great city, my work will be to take it to the next level,” says Moran.