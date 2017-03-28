Kevin Hart Donates $10,000 During Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Philadelphia native Kevin Hart has made a donation of $10,000 during the eighth annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon.
“I just want to show my love and support for the Ronald McDonald House, CBS Philly, Ukee Washington–you’re doing an amazing thing,” said Hart in a video message sent in to CBS 3. “I can’t be there in person but I am there in spirit. I am donating $10,000 to the cause. Thank you guys for bringing such awareness to such an amazing cause. Team Philadelphia forever — keep doing big things.”
Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos
The 14-hour on-air fundraiser kicked off early this morning at 6 a.m.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children.
Since 2010, the event has raised more than $6.2 million for the charity.