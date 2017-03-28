NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Suspicious Package Prompts Temporary Lockdown At White House

March 28, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Lockdown, Trump, White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — According to CBS Radio, a lockdown has been lifted at the White House after authorities found a suspicious package on the north side of the executive mansion.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

President Trump was in the White House at the time.

The Secret Service said on Twitter that a suspect is in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia