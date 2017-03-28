Suspicious Package Prompts Temporary Lockdown At White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — According to CBS Radio, a lockdown has been lifted at the White House after authorities found a suspicious package on the north side of the executive mansion.
The discovery was made around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
President Trump was in the White House at the time.
The Secret Service said on Twitter that a suspect is in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.
Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody! pic.twitter.com/O25gr5B72f
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017