Saric, Covington lift 76ers over Nets 106-101 

NEW YORK (AP) — Dario Saric scored 23 points, Robert Covington had 21 points and 13 rebounds and the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-101 on Tuesday night.

Rookie guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 17 points and nine boards for the 76ers, who dressed only nine players.

Philadelphia was without center Jahlil Okafor, who missed his third straight game due to right knee soreness, and veteran guard Gerald Henderson, who did not play because of soreness in his left hip.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremy Lin and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson each chipped in 11 points.

Philadelphia trailed 96-95 after Lin’s jumper with 5:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The 76ers then went on a 10-5 run to close out their third straight win over Brooklyn this season.

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of free throws to put Philadelphia ahead 97-96 before Lopez’s layup gave the Nets a 98-97 lead with 3:37 left. A nifty layup by Saric again gave the visitors the advantage, 99-98, but Isaiah Whitehead’s 3-pointer in front of the 76ers bench briefly put the Nets ahead, 101-100 with 2:29 left.

An alert Covington picked up the rebound after T.J. McConnell’s failed attempt and started a 6-0 run with 1:26 to go, ending with Holmes’ two free throws.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Point guard Sergio Rodriguez missed the game after an MRI earlier in the day revealed a left hamstring strain. The Spaniard is averaging 7.8 points and 5.1 assists in 68 games.

Nets: Guard Sean Kilpatrick, who missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury, played 12 minutes and scored nine points

SPLIT DECISION

With only nine healthy bodies, 76ers coach Brett Brown was noncommittal prior to the game on playing Tiago Splitter, who had been nursing a right calf injury. The Brazilian center entered late in the first quarter, his first game since Jan. 31, 2016 while with the Atlanta Hawks before undergoing hip surgery. Splitter, who was acquired from the Hawks on Feb. 22, ended up with two points and three rebounds in seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Host Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Nets: Visit Detroit on Thursday night.

