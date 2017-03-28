Restoration Work Begins To Fix Damaged Headstones In Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restoration work begins today to fix damaged headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section.
Vandals toppled more than 100 stones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in February.
Since then, people donated more than $200,000 to help pay for the repairs.
A conservation expert will lead the restoration, along with the National Park Service.
It is expected to take two weeks.
There have still been no arrests in the case.