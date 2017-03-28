8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | Call 1-844-977-CBS3 To Donate

Restoration Work Begins To Fix Damaged Headstones In Wissinoming

March 28, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: cemetery, Jewish, vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restoration work begins today to fix damaged headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section.

Vandals toppled more than 100 stones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in February.

Since then, people donated more than $200,000 to help pay for the repairs.

A conservation expert will lead the restoration, along with the National Park Service.

It is expected to take two weeks.

There have still been no arrests in the case.

