Phillies Debut ‘Zoom Food’ To Make Ordering Ballpark Favorites Faster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies fans can get ballpark food faster, with new food-ordering kiosks making their debut this season at Citizens Bank Park.

The “Zoom Food” area is in the concourse behind section 126.

You can place your order on a touchscreen, swipe your payment and pick up your hot dogs and sodas at a window nearby.

Aramark GM Kevin Tedesco says the process should be about a third faster than traditional windows.

He says a basic ballpark menu is available, to start.

“We’re going to test this out with a fan favorites menu,” Tedesco said. “So it’ll be your ballpark favorites. It’ll be the Phillies Frank, pretzels, popcorn, peanuts,”

He says human employees aren’t being replaced — just repositioned behind the window.

If Zoom Food proves popular, Tedesco says look for the service to expand to other parts of the park.