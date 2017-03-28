Observation: Blood Thinner Could Increase Risk For Hip Fractures

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here is a case of an observation or series of observations leading to a study which may help people down the road.

First—the observation. People with atrial fibrillation placed on Coumadin may be more prone to fractures of the hip. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that if left uncontrolled or when it is unable to be controlled can lead to clots being flipped to other parts of the body and potentially leading to strokes.

The problem is that Coumadin thins the blood and is necessary which left physicians with a dilemma that there might be a risk of hip fractures.

According to the authors, a medication called dabigatran might be of help by thinning the blood and having a lower risk of hip fractures than Coumadin.

I know this is technical, but the risk of hip fractures is very small, even if you are on Coumadin, but the new research suggests other options might be considered.

Whatever you do — never stop Coumadin on your own.