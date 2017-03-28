Jason Sosa Hopes To Rock The Boxing World

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The days would meld together, one into the other. The same monotony, filled with the same going-nowhere faces, in a going-nowhere world. There were some days when Jason Sosa couldn’t even feel the wooden handle of the pizza peel in his hands. He was a human conveyor belt, whipping out pizzas six days a week, 12 hours a day.

It was enough to make him think of ways to get out, something, anything instead of being a cook in a pizza shop. He was always a good athlete, he thought to himself, and there was something out that always tantalized him—boxing.

Sosa started incredibly late, at the age of 20, and despite that, the Camden, New Jersey native has made a name of himself as one of the best 130-pounders in the world. On Saturday, April 8 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Sosa will get a chance to prove that when he fights someone many believe is the world’s best super featherweight, Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5 knockouts).

Sosa (20-1-4, 15 KOs) knows not many give him a chance to win. Though, he points out, not many know his plight, either.

“I’ve been an underdog my whole life, so this is nothing new,” Sosa said. “Lomachenko has great skills, I won’t argue that. But he hasn’t changed. We know he can take a hell of a shot. I just have to watch for his skills and his talent and be prepared. We know what he’s going to do. There really are no surprises there with him. That’s the advantage that I think I have, because I can throw a surprise in there.

“The pressure, the way I see it, is on Lomachenko. He doesn’t know that much about me. No one does, because I’m still learning the sport. I haven’t shown everything that I can really do in the ring. The world better get ready for a surprise April 8.”