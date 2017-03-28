Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philadelphia

By Kelly Neilson Philadelphia has many charity events coming up benefiting different causes like animal rescues and the Red Cross. If you’ve been looking to attend an event in Philadelphia that benefits a good cause, but don’t know where to begin, read on.

The Cupcake Gala

Lincoln Financial Field

1020 Pattinson Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

www.thecalliopejoyfoundation.org Lincoln Financial Field1020 Pattinson Ave.Philadelphia, PA 19148 Date: May 6, 2017 at 7 p.m. ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio and Ashley Fox will be Master of Ceremonies at the Cupcake Gala, a benefit gala for the Leukodystrophy Center of Excellence and the Calliope Joy Foundation at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The event will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field and will feature an open bar and three-course dinner and a silent and live auction to raise funds for those battling Leukodystrophy, inherited disorders that affect the brain and spinal cord and the gene therapy research that will help defeat it.

Taste The Heart Of Philly

Merion Tribute House

625 Hazelhurst Ave.

Merion Station, PA 19066

www.philadelphia.mendedlittlehearts.net Merion Tribute House625 Hazelhurst Ave.Merion Station, PA 19066 Date: June 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. Taste the Heart of Philly supports Mended Little Hearts and the Cardiac Unit at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. For the third year, the fundraising ball will be held at the Merion Tribute House. With a ticket, you’ll enjoy dinner, music, raffles and an open bar. The event benefits Mended Little Hearts Philadelphia Region, a non-profit that provides support to families of children affected with congenital heart defects.

Preakness At The Piazza

The Piazza at Schmidt’s

1050 N. Hancock St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

www.preaknessatthepiazza.com The Piazza at Schmidt's1050 N. Hancock St.Philadelphia, PA 19123 Date: May 20, 2017 at 5 p.m. Preakness at the Piazza is held the evening before the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes, a Triple Crown thoroughbred race, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the National MS Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter. You're encourage to wear your best race day hat or bow tie while you enjoy good, food, drinks, live music and dancing. This fun and fashionable event will feature a Best Dressed Contest. This local chapter of the National MS Society does much to alleviate the troubles associated with living with MS in the community.

20th Annual Fur Ball

The Independence Seaport Museum

211 South Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 413-8655

www.phillyfurball.com The Independence Seaport Museum211 South Columbus Blvd.Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 413-8655 Date: April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. The 2017 Fur Ball will take place at the Independence Seaport Museum and will feature a 4-hour open bar, puppies, light fare, DJ Perry Angelozzi, dancing, raffle and a silent auction. The Fur Ball benefits the nations first annual shelter, the Morris Animal Refugee, that has been helping homeless pets in Philadelphia since 1874. In its 140 year history, the shelter has never turned away an animal and was the first to offer shelter to cats. The funds raised at the Fur Ball will help the Morris Animal Refugee foster and adopt animals and provide them with low-cost spaying and neutering.