Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has many charity events coming up benefiting different causes like animal rescues and the Red Cross. If you’ve been looking to attend an event in Philadelphia that benefits a good cause, but don’t know where to begin, read on.
Lincoln Financial Field
1020 Pattinson Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
www.thecalliopejoyfoundation.org
Date: May 6, 2017 at 7 p.m.
ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio and Ashley Fox will be Master of Ceremonies at the Cupcake Gala, a benefit gala for the Leukodystrophy Center of Excellence and the Calliope Joy Foundation at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The event will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field and will feature an open bar and three-course dinner and a silent and live auction to raise funds for those battling Leukodystrophy, inherited disorders that affect the brain and spinal cord and the gene therapy research that will help defeat it.
Merion Tribute House
625 Hazelhurst Ave.
Merion Station, PA 19066
www.philadelphia.mendedlittlehearts.net
Date: June 9, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Taste the Heart of Philly supports Mended Little Hearts and the Cardiac Unit at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. For the third year, the fundraising ball will be held at the Merion Tribute House. With a ticket, you’ll enjoy dinner, music, raffles and an open bar. The event benefits Mended Little Hearts Philadelphia Region, a non-profit that provides support to families of children affected with congenital heart defects.
The Piazza at Schmidt’s
1050 N. Hancock St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
www.preaknessatthepiazza.com
Date: May 20, 2017 at 5 p.m.
Preakness at the Piazza is held the evening before the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes, a Triple Crown thoroughbred race, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the National MS Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter. You’re encourage to wear your best race day hat or bow tie while you enjoy good, food, drinks, live music and dancing. This fun and fashionable event will feature a Best Dressed Contest. This local chapter of the National MS Society does much to alleviate the troubles associated with living with MS in the community.
The Independence Seaport Museum
211 South Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 413-8655
www.phillyfurball.com
Date: April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m.
The 2017 Fur Ball will take place at the Independence Seaport Museum and will feature a 4-hour open bar, puppies, light fare, DJ Perry Angelozzi, dancing, raffle and a silent auction. The Fur Ball benefits the nations first annual shelter, the Morris Animal Refugee, that has been helping homeless pets in Philadelphia since 1874. In its 140 year history, the shelter has never turned away an animal and was the first to offer shelter to cats. The funds raised at the Fur Ball will help the Morris Animal Refugee foster and adopt animals and provide them with low-cost spaying and neutering.
Lincoln Financial Field at the Sca Club
One Lincoln Financial Field Way
Philadelphia, PA 19148
www.redcross.org
Date: April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Philadelphia’s Red Ball, a black-tie charity gala, is once again heading to Lincoln Financial Field and all funds raised go to support the Red Cross House – Center for Disaster Recovery. The Red Cross House is located in University City and offers shelter and recovery-aide to those displaced by fires and other disasters. Guests at the Red Ball will enjoy dancing, a silent auction, live entertainment and more. Popular Philadelphia restaurants and breweries will offer food and drink samplings throughout the night.
