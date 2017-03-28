Baby Boomers At Higher Risk For Blood Born Virus

8th Annual RMHC Telethon: More Than $1.2 Million Raised | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos 

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Baby boomers are being asked to roll up their sleeves to be tested for a virus they may have had for decades.

One in 30 baby boomers is infected with Hepatitis C, and the rate is higher in urban areas according to Dr. Hisham ElGenaidi, medical director of Hepatology at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.

“The most common ways this virus was transmitted back in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, said ElGenaidi. “It was transmitted through the use of IV drugs, tattoos that were done in sort of not a professional setting, and some blood transfusions.”

ElGenaidi added “These patients are developing liver cirrhosis, what we get from that is liver cancers, and also liver failure requiring liver transplant or death.”

Now doctors have a cure, so patients are being tested and treated, and Our Lady of Lourdes has even opened up a clinic to help Hepatitis C patients because Camden has such a higher than normal rate of infection.

