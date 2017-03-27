Young Girl Severely Burns Hands Making Homemade Slime

March 27, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: homemade slime, Kathleen Quinn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little girl burns her hands while making homemade slime.

Kathleen Quinn was taking part in a popular do-it-yourself project at her Massachusetts home.

However, shortly afterwards she noticed her hands were in pain.

‘Devastating And Catastrophic Loss’: 33 Reptiles Mysteriously Die At Zoo

She said her skin felt “really hot and tingly.”

Her parents took her to a local hospital and found out she had second- and third-degree burns.

“She was crying in pain, ‘My hands hurt, my hands hurt,’” said Siobhan Quinn, Kathleen’s mother. “We looked at them and they were covered in blisters.”

‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Will Stay Through Early Next Year

Doctors determined that Kathleen’s blisters came from extended exposure to borax, which is an ingredient in some homemade slime recipes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia