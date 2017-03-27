Young Girl Severely Burns Hands Making Homemade Slime

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little girl burns her hands while making homemade slime.
Kathleen Quinn was taking part in a popular do-it-yourself project at her Massachusetts home.
However, shortly afterwards she noticed her hands were in pain.
‘Devastating And Catastrophic Loss’: 33 Reptiles Mysteriously Die At Zoo
She said her skin felt “really hot and tingly.”
Her parents took her to a local hospital and found out she had second- and third-degree burns.
“She was crying in pain, ‘My hands hurt, my hands hurt,’” said Siobhan Quinn, Kathleen’s mother. “We looked at them and they were covered in blisters.”
‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Will Stay Through Early Next Year
Doctors determined that Kathleen’s blisters came from extended exposure to borax, which is an ingredient in some homemade slime recipes.