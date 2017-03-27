NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

WEATHER BLOG: Threat of Scattered Showers, Storms On Tuesday

March 27, 2017 11:36 PM
Filed Under: Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Temperatures are on the rise but the warmth comes along with another threat for showers and thunderstorms!

Tuesday is an unsettled day – we’ll start the day with pockets of dense fog and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the area until 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. through possibly 10 p.m., we’ll be dodging raindrops as scattered showers and storms roll through. It won’t be pouring all day long, but a shower or storm could impact the area at any time so make sure you’re prepared! While the main threat for severe weather looks to stay south of the greater Philadelphia area, we can’t rule out a locally gusty cell or two.

Beyond that, we’ve got a pleasant pair of days waiting in the midweek time frame.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, with low humidity. Wednesday will be a bit breezy but Thursday looks calm. But March isn’t done with the tricks up it’s sleeve – the month will end on Friday with another system passing through, bringing the threat for rain, heavy at times.

March came in like a lion, it’s going out like a lion, and much of the month has been pretty leonine as well. Let’s hope April will usher in a mild, sunny spring pattern – it looks like the first few days of the month at least will be pleasant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia