WEATHER BLOG: Threat of Scattered Showers, Storms On Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Temperatures are on the rise but the warmth comes along with another threat for showers and thunderstorms!

Tuesday is an unsettled day – we’ll start the day with pockets of dense fog and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the area until 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. through possibly 10 p.m., we’ll be dodging raindrops as scattered showers and storms roll through. It won’t be pouring all day long, but a shower or storm could impact the area at any time so make sure you’re prepared! While the main threat for severe weather looks to stay south of the greater Philadelphia area, we can’t rule out a locally gusty cell or two.

Beyond that, we’ve got a pleasant pair of days waiting in the midweek time frame.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, with low humidity. Wednesday will be a bit breezy but Thursday looks calm. But March isn’t done with the tricks up it’s sleeve – the month will end on Friday with another system passing through, bringing the threat for rain, heavy at times.

March came in like a lion, it’s going out like a lion, and much of the month has been pretty leonine as well. Let’s hope April will usher in a mild, sunny spring pattern – it looks like the first few days of the month at least will be pleasant.