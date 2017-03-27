Police: Man On Crack Crashed Into Cars He Thought Were Trying To Box Him In

EIGHTY-FOUR, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man on crack cocaine has been jailed on charges he crashed into other cars he thought were trying to box him in on Interstate 70.
Forty-four-year-old Sedrick Holman, of Connellsville, remained in the Washington County jail Monday on charges including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe. He didn’t have an attorney.
Police say he drove too fast, weaved in and out of traffic and smashed into at least four other vehicles about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Somerset Township.
Police say a passenger told them Holman tried to hit vehicles he believed were “trying to box him in.”
Police say Holman acknowledged smoking crack and told them he was “trying to get away from people who were trying to hurt him.”
