New Jersey Teen’s Tissue, Organ Donations Helped Save Nearly 100 Lives

March 27, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Luke Bautista, organ donation

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey teenager’s memory is living on in the lives he has helped to save.

Last May, Luke Bautista died in an accident at his family’s Monmouth County home.

Luke’s family made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

Study Shows No Long-Term Cognitive Benefit To Breastfeeding

If it wasn’t for that decision, Missy Masse would have died just hours later.

After an eight-hour surgery at Hershey Medical Center, Masse received Luke’s pancreas.

“It’s pretty crazy that you can just take parts of him and just put them in someone else and they’re just living on now,” said CJ Bautista, Luke’s brother. “He improved Missy’s life and it’s pretty cool.”

Police: Man On Crack Crashed Into Cars He Thought Were Trying To Box Him In

Between tissue and organ donations, Luke helped save nearly 100 lives.

Luke’s mother says it’s what her son would have wanted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia