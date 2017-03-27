New Jersey Teen’s Tissue, Organ Donations Helped Save Nearly 100 Lives

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey teenager’s memory is living on in the lives he has helped to save.

Last May, Luke Bautista died in an accident at his family’s Monmouth County home.

Luke’s family made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

If it wasn’t for that decision, Missy Masse would have died just hours later.

After an eight-hour surgery at Hershey Medical Center, Masse received Luke’s pancreas.

“It’s pretty crazy that you can just take parts of him and just put them in someone else and they’re just living on now,” said CJ Bautista, Luke’s brother. “He improved Missy’s life and it’s pretty cool.”

Between tissue and organ donations, Luke helped save nearly 100 lives.

Luke’s mother says it’s what her son would have wanted.