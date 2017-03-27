‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Will Stay Through Early Next Year

March 27, 2017 10:38 AM

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner

NEW YORK (CNN) — The “Fearless Girl” will stare down the Wall Street bull for another year.

The popular statue will remain in place in Lower Manhattan at least through February 2018.

Study Shows No Long-Term Cognitive Benefit To Breastfeeding

“Fearless Girl” was installed across from the Charging Bull this month by State Street Global Advisors to advocate for getting more women on corporate boards. After an extension of the initial permit, she was scheduled to stay until April 2.

Since she appeared, more than 28,000 people have signed a petition to make her permanent, and officials, including Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, rallied for the cause.

Teens Wearing Leggings Barred From United Flight, Sparking Twitter Backlash

Kristen Visbal, the artist who created the statue, and other officials were set to announce the extension at a press conference Monday morning.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia