Philadelphia Welcomes Dozens Of Refugees From Syria, Other Countries At City Hall Reception

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a Philadelphia welcome for a few dozen refugees from Syria and other countries.

Each refugee at the City Hall reception had a heartrending story of fleeing oppression overseas, and each is now living in Philadelphia.

The Syrian civil war forced 23-year-old Yasir Illihan to leave his home in Damascus.

“I can’t kill anyone, so I don’t want to share with them,” Illihan said. “So because of that, I will leave Syria. I cannot find peace in my city and my country.”

He was among about three dozen refugees at a ceremony organized by City Councilman David Oh.

“I wanted to make sure that they understood that we welcome them to our city, and that way they can feel settled and begin to become contributing Philadelphians,” Oh said.

Illihan has a job as a chef, but he’s concerned because he doesn’t know when his family — who fled to Jordan — will be able to join him here.